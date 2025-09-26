OTT Releases This Week: Dhadak 2, Son of Sardar 2, Marvel Zombies and More - List of New Web Series and Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

If you are wondering what to watch, then this weekend you have the opportunity to watch not three but six movies and series on OTT. From Dhadak 2 to Son of Sardar 2 and Two much is streaming onlie and you can binge watch.

List of movie and series you can watch on OTT

Dhadak 2: Triptti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2 is on OTT. Sequel of Dhadak talks about castisim and struggles that they have to go through to have basic education. Film is streaming on Netflix.

Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgnn featuring film is a slapstick comedy which revolves around a Jassi who gets entangled in chaotic situation. Film is featuring on Netflix.

Hridayapoorvam: Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy-drama film directed by Sathyan Anthikad. It is a story of man who has a transplant surgery and he goes to Pune to meet donors daughter. Film is streaming on Jio Hot star.

Two Much: Much awaited talk show in which we will two most amazing Bollywood personalites. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will be hosting this show and will have chit-chat session. This talk show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Marvel Zombies: Marvel Zombies is a four-episode adult animated miniseries that was released on Disney hotstar on September 24, 2025. It is Marvel Studios Animation's first TV-MA rated series, featuring more intense and gory horror elements than typical Marvel fare.

Janaawar: Crime drama set in rural Chhattisgarh, where SI Hemant Kumar chases a missing person case that spirals into headless bodies and missing gold, hinting at a serial killer’s trail. Cast includes Bhuvan Arora, Bhagwan Tiwari, and Atul Kale in pivotal roles.