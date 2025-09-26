OTT Releases This Week: Dhadak 2, Son of Sardar 2, Marvel Zombies and More - List of New Web Series and Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 26, 2025 21:36 IST2025-09-26T21:35:25+5:302025-09-26T21:36:54+5:30
If you are wondering what to watch, then this weekend you have the opportunity to watch not three but six movies and series on OTT. From Dhadak 2 to Son of Sardar 2 and Two much is streaming onlie and you can binge watch.
List of movie and series you can watch on OTT
Dhadak 2: Triptti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2 is on OTT. Sequel of Dhadak talks about castisim and struggles that they have to go through to have basic education. Film is streaming on Netflix.
Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgnn featuring film is a slapstick comedy which revolves around a Jassi who gets entangled in chaotic situation. Film is featuring on Netflix.
Hridayapoorvam: Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy-drama film directed by Sathyan Anthikad. It is a story of man who has a transplant surgery and he goes to Pune to meet donors daughter. Film is streaming on Jio Hot star.
Two Much: Much awaited talk show in which we will two most amazing Bollywood personalites. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will be hosting this show and will have chit-chat session. This talk show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Marvel Zombies: Marvel Zombies is a four-episode adult animated miniseries that was released on Disney hotstar on September 24, 2025. It is Marvel Studios Animation's first TV-MA rated series, featuring more intense and gory horror elements than typical Marvel fare.
Janaawar: Crime drama set in rural Chhattisgarh, where SI Hemant Kumar chases a missing person case that spirals into headless bodies and missing gold, hinting at a serial killer’s trail. Cast includes Bhuvan Arora, Bhagwan Tiwari, and Atul Kale in pivotal roles.Open in app