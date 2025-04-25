OTT Releases This Week: Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, Weak Hero Class 2, L2: Empuraan & More – Top Picks for Your Weekend Watchlist

This week’s OTT lineup has something for every movie lover. Viewers can enjoy thrillers, dramas, action sequels and comedies. Some of the top releases include Jewel Thief, Weak Hero Class 2, L2 Empuraan, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 and the much-awaited Mad Square. These shows and movies are available on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.



Jewel Thief – Netflix

Released on April 25, Jewel Thief is a stylish action thriller featuring Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, a witty and cunning thief. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as a sharp mafia boss and Kunal Kapoor as a relentless detective. Nikita Dutta plays a key role in the unfolding heist drama.





Weak Hero Class 2 – Netflix

The Korean drama Weak Hero Class 2 continues the story of Yeon Si Eun, played by Park Ji Hoon. Following the events of the first season, Si Eun transfers to Eunjang High School and finds himself battling to survive in a harsh environment.

L2: Empuraan – JioHotstar

Empuraan is the second part of the Lucifer trilogy and is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal plays Stephen Nedumpally. The story shows how Stephen rises through political trouble and crime across the world. It also explores how he becomes a powerful crime leader.



Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 – Prime Video

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 premiered on April 24 on Prime Video. Chiyaan Vikram plays Kaali, a store owner who becomes involved in a dangerous mission. The thriller explores his dual life as a caring family man and someone caught in a crime web.





Mad Square – Netflix

Netflix will premiere Mad Square, the sequel to the 2023 hit Mad, on April 25, 2025. The Telugu action-comedy stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin and Priyanka Jawalkar. The film promises more chaos, new characters and unexpected turns. It will stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada with English subtitles.