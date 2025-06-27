OTT Releases This Week (June 23 – June 29): Squid Game Season 3, Panchayat 4, Raid 2 and More – New Web Series & Movies for Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (June 23 - June 29): As the weekend approaches, top OTT platforms are rolling out a packed lineup of new content. From crime thrillers to political drama and psychological suspense, here are the biggest releases to watch this week across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and more.

Squid Game: Season 3 | Netflix | Korean | Psychological drama, thriller | June 27, 2025

The final chapter of the global hit “Squid Game” picks up where Season 2 ended. With Lee Jung Jae leading, the deadly games return, promising intense action and emotional twists that will leave viewers stunned.

Panchayat: Season 4 | Amazon Prime Video | Hindi | Political drama, comedy | June 24, 2025

“Panchayat” returns with its fourth season. This time, election tensions rise in Phulera as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan face off. The show continues its blend of rural charm and sharp humour, with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles.

Read Also | Panchayat Season 5: Writer Chandan Kumar Gives BIG Update on New Season of Popular Web Series

Raid 2 | Netflix | Hindi | Political drama, thriller | June 26, 2025

Ajay Devgn returns as IPS officer Amay Patnaik in “Raid 2”, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The story follows his transfer to Bhoj and a tense investigation into white-collar criminal Dada Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Despite suspension, Patnaik continues his mission for justice.

Ironheart | JioHotstar | English | Action, fantasy, drama | June 25, 2025

Part of the Marvel Universe, “Ironheart” follows Riri Williams, a teenage tech genius who builds her own high-tech armour. The show features six episodes, with three releasing in the debut.

Mistry | JioHotstar | Hindi | Comedy, crime | June 27, 2025

Ram Kapoor stars as Armaan Mistry, an ex-cop with OCD and a sharp eye for solving crimes. The comedy-drama blends humour with investigation as Mistry tackles difficult cases in his unique style.

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting | Z5 | Telugu | Mystery, thriller | June 27, 2025

Set in the 90s, this seven-episode series follows PC Meena, a policewoman investigating a string of mysterious deaths in a cursed village. The story unfolds as she marries to uncover the truth.

Bibhishon | Z5 | Bengali | Psychological thriller | June 27, 2025

In this Bengali thriller, Soham Majumdar plays a police officer probing a shocking murder in Bolagarh. As the investigation progresses, the mystery deepens after a victim’s head goes missing.

Cleaner | Lionsgate Play | English | Action, thriller | June 27, 2025

Daisy Ridley stars in “Cleaner” as a former soldier turned window cleaner who takes on a group of criminals holding over 300 people hostage. The film is directed by Martin Campbell and promises high-paced action.

Smoke | Apple TV+ | English | Crime, thriller | June 27, 2025

Inspired by the podcast “Firebug,” this series stars Taron Egerton as an arson investigator who teams up with a detective to catch two serial arsonists in the Pacific Northwest.

Read Also | Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: Aamir Khan’s Film Earns Rs 88.69 Crore in Week 1, Targets Rs 100 Crore in Second Weekend