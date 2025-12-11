OTT Releases This Week: Kaantha, Superman, Single Papa, F1, Saali Mohabbat and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (Dec 8 – Dec 14): This week brings a fresh lineup of films and web series to OTT platforms. Viewers can explore drama, comedy, action, thrillers and documentaries. Major releases include Kaantha, Superman and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Light-hearted titles such as Man vs Baby and Single Papa are also streaming. Here are the top releases to catch this weekend.

Kaantha

Period Drama, Thriller | Netflix | 12 December, 2025

Set in 1950s Madras, a director and his former protégé clash over a revived film. A murder on set triggers a police investigation.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse

Saali Mohabbat

Drama, Thriller | ZEE5 | 12 December, 2025

A housewife’s life changes after her husband and cousin die mysteriously. Local cop Ratan suspects her, leading to a tense chase.

Cast: Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap

Single Papa

Comedy, Drama | Netflix | 12 December, 2025

Gaurav, a newly divorced man, shocks his family by adopting a baby. The series explores humour and emotion as he learns fatherhood.

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa

Real Kashmir Football Club

Sports Drama | SonyLIV | 9 December, 2025

Journalist Sohail and businessman Shirish set out to build Kashmir’s first professional football club. Despite social and regional challenges, they create a team that becomes a symbol of hope and unity.

Cast: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, Abhishant Rana

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Comedy, Drama | JioHotstar | 12 December, 2025

Writer Bani Ahmed’s home turns chaotic as relatives, past grievances and interfaith tensions create one hectic day.

Cast: Kritika Kamra, Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha

Superman (2025)

Superhero, Action | JioHotstar | 11 December, 2025

Clark Kent struggles to balance his Kryptonian heritage with life in Smallville. Lex Luthor uses an armoured clone to frame Superman.

Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Season 2

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | JioHotstar | 10 December, 2025

Percy embarks on a quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood. He also tries to rescue his friend Grover from the Cyclops Polyphemus.

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – Season 2

Animation, Action | Netflix | 11 December, 2025

Lara Croft sets out to recover stolen African Orisha masks. She joins her friend Sam to prevent a billionaire from misusing the masks’ mystical powers.

Cast: Hayley Atwell, Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Documentary | Netflix | 10 December, 2025

The docuseries follows Simon Cowell as he forms a new global boy band. Viewers see auditions, group training and the launch of a debut single.

Cast: Simon Cowell

Merv

Romantic Comedy | Amazon Prime Video | 10 December, 2025

After a breakup, Merv sinks into depression. A trip from Minnesota to Florida helps him confront unresolved feelings with friends Russ and Anna.

Cast: Charlie Cox, Zooey Deschanel, Patricia Heaton

Man vs Baby

Comedy | Netflix | 11 December, 2025

Trevor Bingley takes on a caretaker job that becomes chaotic when a baby is unexpectedly left in his care.

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Alanah Bloor, Claudie Blakley

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Mystery, Thriller | Netflix | 12 December, 2025

Detective Benoit Blanc investigates a murder inside a locked Catholic church. Secrets and hidden motives emerge in the small community.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Cailee Spaeny

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show

Concert Film | JioHotstar | 12 December, 2025

The film captures Taylor Swift’s final performance of the Eras Tour, showcasing each era of her musical journey.

Cast: Taylor Swift

3 Roses – Season 2

Comedy, Drama | Aha | 12 December, 2025

Season two follows Ritu, Jaanu and Vicky as they navigate love, independence and career challenges.

Cast: Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Avantika Mishra

F1

Sports Drama | Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video | 12 December, 2025

Lando Norris may have won the 2025 World Championship, yet the film turns the spotlight on Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. The story follows a veteran driver who returns to the track after thirty years. The film created strong buzz among fans and boosted interest in the sport and its music.

Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon