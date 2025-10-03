OTT Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Junior, Play Dirty, Steve and More - New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 5): OTT platforms are bringing a range of new movies and web series to viewers this week. The lineup includes action-packed films, thrilling mysteries, and thought-provoking dramas. Audiences can expect stories that deliver intense performances, explore family ties, or highlight personal struggles. From Tamil action thrillers to international crime dramas, the releases offer something for every taste. Here is a look at the top OTT releases of the week.

Madharaasi | Amazon Prime Video | October 1, 2025

Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jamwal, Mohanlal and Rukmini Vasanth, this action thriller follows Raghu. Hired by an injured NIA officer, he must infiltrate a North Indian arms syndicate. The movie promises high-intensity action and strong performances.

Junior | Aha Tamil | September 30, 2025

Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, the drama stars Kireeti Reddy, Achyuth Kumar and Sreeleela. The story follows Abhinav as he discovers family secrets and exposes a corporate scam while navigating college and internship life.

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms | Sony LIV | October 1, 2025

This drama web series stars Paresh Pahuja and Girija Oak. Inspired by the life of educator Mohit Tyagi, it explores India’s competitive education system and the challenges of starting an educational venture after Class 12.

Annapoorani | JioHotstar | October 1, 2025

Nayanthara leads this drama-comedy as a young chef who faces cultural challenges and an accident that paralyzes her sense of taste. The story follows her journey to pursue her dream and overcome obstacles.

The Game: You Never Play Alone | Netflix | October 2, 2025

This Tamil thriller features Shraddha Srinath. A game developer becomes a victim of a cyber attack and uncovers dark secrets. The series explores digital addiction, betrayal and trust.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 | Zee5 | October 3, 2025

Starring Navi Bhangu, this action drama follows boxer Karma as he overcomes a troubled past, drug addiction and corruption in his quest for justice.

Play Dirty | Amazon Prime Video | October 1, 2025

Mark Wahlberg leads this American action thriller as a master thief seeking revenge after a betrayal during a heist. The movie features high-stakes action and suspense.

Steve | Netflix | October 3, 2025

Cillian Murphy stars in this drama-comedy as a headteacher fighting to save his school. The story also follows a student struggling with violent impulses.