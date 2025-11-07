OTT Releases This Week (November 3-9, 2025): Maharani Season 4, Baramulla, The Fantastic Four: First Step and More - New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

Top OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 3 - Nov 9): This week brings an exciting lineup of new titles across major OTT platforms including SonyLIV, Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Aha Video. Viewers can enjoy a mix of political drama, thriller, fantasy, and romance. New releases such as Maharani Season 4, Baramulla, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Maxton Season 2, Bad Girl, and the Hindi dubbed Mirai; this week’s releases promise diverse stories and fresh entertainment for every audience.

Maharani Season 4 | Nov 7, 2025 | SonyLIV

The latest season of Maharani follows Rani Bhart, played by Huma Qureshi, as she challenges the Prime Minister and navigates political battles in Delhi. The season focuses on her strategic moves to secure her state of Bihar and promises intense sequences and political drama.

Maharani Season 4 Trailer

Maharani Season 4 Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pramod Pathak

Baramulla | Nov 7, 2025 | Netflix

Baramulla, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is a psychological thriller that follows DSP Ridwaan Sayyed as he investigates the case of missing girls in the Baramulla valley. The investigation takes a dark turn when his children start experiencing strange events.

Baramulla Trailer

Baramulla Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Masoom Mumtaz Khan

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Nov 5, 2025 | JioHotstar

The superhero adventure follows the Fantastic Four after exposure to cosmic radiation during a space voyage. The team must save Earth from the space god Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn

Maxton Hall Season 2 | Nov 7, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

The second season continues the story of James, who deals with grief after his mother’s death while managing family expectations. Romance and personal growth are central themes in this season.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Trailer

Maxton Hall Season 2 Cast: Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weiber, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo

Thode Door Thode Paas | Nov 7, 2025 | Zee5

This family drama explores the importance of communication. The Mehta family must give up their phones for six months as part of a social detox challenge. The winner will receive a prize of Rs 1 crore. The story highlights how the family reconnects during this period.

Thode Door Thode Paas Trailer

Thode Door Thode Paas Cast: Pankaj Kapoor, Mona Singh, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sartaaj Kakkar

Bad Girl | Nov 4, 2025 | JioHotstar

Directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl follows a young woman navigating societal pressures, strict parents, and failed relationships. The film is divided into three segments covering her school, college, and late twenties.

Bad Girl Trailer

Bad Girl Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Hridhu Haroon, Sashank Bommireddipalli, Tejeenthan Arunasalam

Mirai (Hindi Dubbed) | Nov 7, 2025 | JioHotstar

The story follows Vedha, a young warrior destined to protect nine ancient texts from the evil sorcerer Mahabir Lama. Vedha embarks on a quest to find the celestial weapon Mirai to stop Mahabir from gaining ultimate power. The film blends mythology, superhero elements and fantasy action to deliver a full cinematic experience.

Mirai (Hindi Dubbed) Trailer

Mirai Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya Saran

Chiranjeeva | Nov 7, 2025 | Aha Video

Directed by Abhinaya Krishna, Chiranjeeva follows Shiva, an ambulance driver who gains the ability to see the time left in a person’s life. The story mixes comedy with emotional drama and unexpected events.

Chiranjeeva Cast: Raj Tarun, Kushiita Kalapu

Frankenstein | Nov 7, 2025 |Netflix | Horror, Sci-Fi

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein follows scientist Victor Frankenstein as he brings the dead to life. The creation triggers unforeseen dangers and horror.

Frankenstein Trailer

Frankenstein Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz