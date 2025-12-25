OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things S5 Vol 2, Andhra King Taluka, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Revolver Rita and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (Dec 22 – Dec 28): As the holiday season approaches, OTT platforms are offering a packed slate of new releases across genres. Viewers can choose from high-stakes thrillers, emotional dramas, and big-ticket sequels. From the return of Hawkins in Stranger Things to intense romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, this week’s releases promise binge-worthy entertainment across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and more.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 | Dec 25, 2025 | Netflix | Sci-Fi, Thriller

The final chapter of the series brings the Hawkins group together for a climactic battle against Vecna. As dark secrets resurface, the characters fight to prevent a global catastrophe in the most cinematic installment of the franchise.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat | Dec 26, 2025| ZEE5 | Romance, Drama

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, the film follows politician Vikramaditya, who falls for a free-spirited woman named Adaa. What begins as an intense romance slowly descends into obsession as his toxic traits emerge. The story examines the fragile line between love and madness while exploring ego and insecurity.

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa

Andhra King Taluka | Dec 25, 2025 |Netflix | Drama

This Telugu drama follows Sagar, a devoted fan who comes to the aid of his idol, superstar Surya Kumar, when a film project faces a financial crisis. After Sagar transfers a large sum to help complete the film, Surya Kumar sets out to find the mysterious supporter. The narrative blends devotion, gratitude, and romance.

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra, Bhagyashri Borse, Murali Sharma

Revolver Rita |Dec 26, 2025 |Netflix | Action, Comedy

Directed by JK Chandru, this Tamil action-comedy centers on a woman whose orderly life spirals into chaos after her family accidentally kills a feared gangster. The aftermath leads to a chain of unpredictable and humorous events that keep the narrative fast-paced and engaging.

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Ajay Ghosh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan

100 Nights of Hero | Dec 23, 2025 |Amazon Prime Video (Rent) |Romance, Fantasy

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, the period fantasy tells the story of a young bride trapped in a loveless marriage. When her husband issues a dangerous challenge, she begins a journey of self-discovery with the help of her maid, redefining love and courage.

Cast: Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Safia Oakley-Green

Goodbye June |Dec 24, 2025 |Netflix | Drama

Directed by Kate Winslet, the film follows four cousins who reunite at their terminally ill mother’s hospital bedside just before Christmas. The emotionally charged drama explores grief, unresolved conflict, and family bonds during a time of loss.

Cast: Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Johnny Flynn, Kate Winslet

Nobody 2 |Dec 22, 2025 | JioHotstar |Action, Thriller

A sequel to the 2021 hit, the film sees former assassin Hutch Mansell drawn back into violence when his family is threatened. The story blends emotional stakes with high-impact action as Hutch confronts both his past and new enemies.

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

11:11 | Dec 23, 2025 | Aha Video | Drama, Time Travel

Also known as Eleven Seconds of Magic, the film revolves around a struggling filmmaker who gains the power of time travel through a smartwatch invented by a scientist. His journey focuses on correcting past mistakes and reshaping his future.

Cast: Rajjeev Saluri, Varsha Vishwanath

Rajini Gaang | Dec 24, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video |Horror, Comedy

Directed by M. Ramesh Baarathi, the film follows a runaway couple who depend on a stolen necklace. Trouble begins when the bride becomes possessed by a spirit linked to the jewelry. The story mixes horror and humor while uncovering the dark past behind the haunting.

Cast: Rajini Kishan, Dwiwika, Munishkanth

Middle Class |Dec 24, 2025 | ZEE5 | Drama

The film tells the story of Karl Marx, a man dreaming of owning farmland while managing the pressures of middle-class life. His ambitions face reality when he finds a chance to buy land. The story highlights financial struggles and everyday family conflicts with warmth and humor.

Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi, Kali Venkat, Radha Ravi