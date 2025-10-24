OTT Releases This Week: They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Part 2 and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 20th - Oct 26th): This weekend, viewers can look forward to a fresh lineup of movies and series on popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Lionsgate Play. From high-octane action dramas to animated mythological tales and biographical dramas, there is something for every type of audience. Here are the top releases to watch this weekend.

They Call Him OG | October 23, 2025 | Netflix

A Telugu action thriller starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. The film follows former gangster Ojas Gambheera as he returns to Mumbai after nearly a decade. He confronts his old friend-turned-enemy Omi Bhau in a story of loyalty, betrayal, and high-octane action.

Param Sundari | October 24, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

A cross-cultural romance drama starring Siddharth Malhotra and Jhanvi Kapoor. It tells the story of a north-Indian entrepreneur who visits Kerala to meet his love, a south-Indian woman managing a homestay. The film blends comedy, romance, and cultural differences.

Kurukshetra Part 2 | October 24, 2025 | Netflix

Created by Anu Sikka, the animated series explores the 18-day Kurukshetra war through the perspectives of warriors. Arjuna’s dilemmas, Draupadi’s courage and Bhishma’s wisdom are central to the storytelling.

Nobody Wants This – Season 2 | October 23, 2025 | Netflix

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return as Joanne and Noah, who face the realities of life after the honeymoon phase. A love triangle between Esther, Morgan, and Sasha adds twists and complications.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayud | October 25, 2025 | JioHotstar

India’s first AI-generated mythological series. It explores the Mahabharata and the Kurukshetra war between the Kauravas and Pandavas. The series also presents the aftermath of the battle.

Shakthi Thirumagan | October 24, 2025 | JioHotstar

A Telugu political thriller starring Vijay Antony. The story follows Kittu, an influential official, as he clashes with political strategist Abhyankar Shankar over a multi-crore scam. The film explores power, ethics, and human society.

The Apprentice | October 24, 2025 | Lionsgate Play

A biographical drama starring Sebastian Stan. It examines Donald Trump’s early career, his mentorship under lawyer Roy Cohn, and the Faustian Pact that shaped his rise to power.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia | October 22, 2025 | Netflix

A crime docu-series directed by Raissa Botterman. It follows the deadly feud between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino in 1990s Philadelphia, revealing shocking events that rocked the city.