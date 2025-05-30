OTT Releases This Week: Thudarum, Retro, Criminal Justice S4, Hit 3 and More – Latest Series and Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 30, 2025 16:56 IST2025-05-30T16:46:10+5:302025-05-30T16:56:50+5:30
This week, viewers have a wide range of new films and web series to choose from on popular OTT ...
This week, viewers have a wide range of new films and web series to choose from on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and Amazon Prime Video. The latest lineup includes action thrillers, crime dramas, psychological series, biopics, and comedies, catering to diverse tastes. Some titles are direct digital premieres while others have recently completed their theatrical runs and are now available for streaming at home. Fans of Telugu cinema can enjoy the third installment of the HIT franchise, while those who prefer crime thrillers have gripping options like Thudarum and Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. International audiences can watch the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers or explore the psychological drama KanKhujura. With new episodes and films arriving every few days, streaming platforms continue to offer fresh and engaging content for all viewers this weekend and beyond.
Thudarum
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 30, 2025
Starring Mohanlal, Shobhana, Prakash Varma and Binu Pappu, 'Thudarum' is a gripping crime thriller set in the hill town of Pathanamthitta. The story follows Shanmugham, a former stunt assistant who becomes a taxi driver. His life changes when his black Ambassador car is linked to a police case. The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
Thudarum Trailer
Retro
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: May 31, 2025
'Retro' is an action comedy featuring Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and others. The film tells the story of a former gangster who wants to leave his violent past behind and keep a promise to his wife. But trouble finds him again. It is available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Retro Trailer (Hindi)
Hit: The Third Case
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: May 29, 2025
The third instalment of the popular Telugu franchise is now streaming. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the action thriller features Nani as a HIT officer from Visakhapatnam who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a string of brutal murders. The film released in theatres on May 1 and is now available to stream at home.
Hit: The Third Case Trailer (Hindi)
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 29, 2025
Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the latest season of this legal drama. The story deals with a murder where both husband and wife are suspects. The victim is their daughter's caretaker. The new season premiered on May 29 and includes familiar faces from earlier seasons.
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Trailer
KanKhujura
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: May 30, 2025
This psychological thriller is a remake of the Israeli series 'Magpie.' Directed by Chandan Arora, it stars Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina as estranged brothers dealing with their past. The series explores their complicated relationship after one is released from prison.
KanKhujura Trailer
Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 21, 2025 (Weekly episodes every Wednesday till July 2)
The second season features a new group of nine guests at an exclusive wellness retreat run by Masha Dmitrichenko, played by Nicole Kidman. The show uses psychedelic therapy to explore themes of healing and trauma.
Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2) Trailer
Good Boy
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 31, 2025
The Korean drama stars Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun. The story follows a group of former athletes who become police officers. It mixes action, comedy, romance and crime solving.
Good Boy Trailer
Mountainhead
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 1, 2025
Created by Jesse Armstrong, this dark comedy stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman and Ramy Youssef. The film follows four tech billionaires who face a financial crisis during a weekend in the mountains.
Mountainhead Trailer
A Complete Unknown
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 31, 2025
This biopic focuses on the early life of legendary musician Bob Dylan. Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan. The film also features Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning.
A Complete Unknown Promo
Captain America: Brave New World
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 28, 2025
The Marvel film features Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America. He uncovers a global conspiracy while trying to stop an international crisis. The movie also stars Harrison Ford, Shira Haas and Seth Rollins. It released in theatres on February 14 and arrived on OTT on May 28.
Captain America: Brave New World TrailerOpen in app