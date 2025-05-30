OTT Releases This Week: Thudarum, Retro, Criminal Justice S4, Hit 3 and More – Latest Series and Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

This week, viewers have a wide range of new films and web series to choose from on popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and Amazon Prime Video. The latest lineup includes action thrillers, crime dramas, psychological series, biopics, and comedies, catering to diverse tastes. Some titles are direct digital premieres while others have recently completed their theatrical runs and are now available for streaming at home. Fans of Telugu cinema can enjoy the third installment of the HIT franchise, while those who prefer crime thrillers have gripping options like Thudarum and Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. International audiences can watch the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers or explore the psychological drama KanKhujura. With new episodes and films arriving every few days, streaming platforms continue to offer fresh and engaging content for all viewers this weekend and beyond.

Thudarum

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 30, 2025

Starring Mohanlal, Shobhana, Prakash Varma and Binu Pappu, 'Thudarum' is a gripping crime thriller set in the hill town of Pathanamthitta. The story follows Shanmugham, a former stunt assistant who becomes a taxi driver. His life changes when his black Ambassador car is linked to a police case. The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Thudarum Trailer

Retro

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 31, 2025

'Retro' is an action comedy featuring Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and others. The film tells the story of a former gangster who wants to leave his violent past behind and keep a promise to his wife. But trouble finds him again. It is available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Retro Trailer (Hindi)

Hit: The Third Case

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 29, 2025

The third instalment of the popular Telugu franchise is now streaming. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the action thriller features Nani as a HIT officer from Visakhapatnam who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a string of brutal murders. The film released in theatres on May 1 and is now available to stream at home.

Hit: The Third Case Trailer (Hindi)

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 29, 2025

Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the latest season of this legal drama. The story deals with a murder where both husband and wife are suspects. The victim is their daughter's caretaker. The new season premiered on May 29 and includes familiar faces from earlier seasons.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Trailer

KanKhujura

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: May 30, 2025

This psychological thriller is a remake of the Israeli series 'Magpie.' Directed by Chandan Arora, it stars Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina as estranged brothers dealing with their past. The series explores their complicated relationship after one is released from prison.

KanKhujura Trailer

Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 21, 2025 (Weekly episodes every Wednesday till July 2)

The second season features a new group of nine guests at an exclusive wellness retreat run by Masha Dmitrichenko, played by Nicole Kidman. The show uses psychedelic therapy to explore themes of healing and trauma.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2) Trailer

Good Boy

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 31, 2025

The Korean drama stars Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun. The story follows a group of former athletes who become police officers. It mixes action, comedy, romance and crime solving.

Good Boy Trailer

Mountainhead

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: June 1, 2025

Created by Jesse Armstrong, this dark comedy stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman and Ramy Youssef. The film follows four tech billionaires who face a financial crisis during a weekend in the mountains.

Mountainhead Trailer

A Complete Unknown

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 31, 2025

This biopic focuses on the early life of legendary musician Bob Dylan. Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan. The film also features Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning.

A Complete Unknown Promo

Captain America: Brave New World

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 28, 2025

The Marvel film features Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America. He uncovers a global conspiracy while trying to stop an international crisis. The movie also stars Harrison Ford, Shira Haas and Seth Rollins. It released in theatres on February 14 and arrived on OTT on May 28.

Captain America: Brave New World Trailer