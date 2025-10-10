OTT Releases This Week: War 2, Mirai, Kurukshetra, Sthal, Tribanadhari Barbarik and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 10, 2025 14:04 IST2025-10-10T13:50:29+5:302025-10-10T14:04:39+5:30
OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6th - Oct 12th): This weekend, viewers can enjoy a variety of shows and movies across popular OTT platforms. From action-packed adventures to gripping thrillers, mythological series, and family dramas, there is something for every taste. Top movies and shows hitting screens include Mirai, War 2, Kurukshetra, Jamnapaar Season 2, Rambo, Tribanadhari Barbarik, Search – The Naina Murder Case, Sthal, Nero the Assassin, and Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead. Fans can explore these new releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon MX Player, SunNXT, and Zee5 starting this week.
War 2 | Netflix | Oct 9, 2025
The story follows secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who is accused of betraying the nation. His junior, Vikram, is tasked to track him down. Kabir must protect the country while navigating personal and professional challenges.
War 2 Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana
Mirai | JioHotstar | Oct 10, 2025
The film follows a young warrior on a mission to protect nine sacred scriptures from the Black Sword. Set after the Kalinga War, the story draws inspiration from Lord Rama and features a mix of action and adventure.
Mirai Cast: Manoj Kumar Manchu, Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Jagapatghi Babu, Shriya Saran
Kurukshetra | Netflix | Oct 10, 2025
Kurukshetra offers a fresh take on the concept of Dharmayudh by exploring it through the perspectives of 18 key warriors. Rather than simply portraying a righteous war, the series delves into the emotional and moral complexities faced by the individuals involved.
Jamnapaar Season 2 | Amazon MX Player | Oct 10, 2025
The season continues Shanky’s journey. He struggles to support his father’s coaching after losing his CA license. Ambition, family conflicts, and moral choices drive the story.
Jamnapaar Season 2 Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Anubha Fatehpuri, Ankita Sahigal, Raghu Ram, Tanvi Gadkari
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead | Netflix | Oct 14, 2025
Two bank employees steal money and end up trapped in a criminal underworld. Their journey is full of twists and complications.
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead Cast: Theeradej Wongpuapan, Vachirawich Wattanapakdeepaisan, Chulachak Chakrabongse
Rambo | SunNXT | Oct 10, 2025
Rambo tells the story of a kickboxer whose life changes after helping a woman. The film mixes action, drama and comedy with emotional moments.
Rambo Cast: Arulnithi, Abhirami, VTV Ganesh, Tanya S Ravichandran
Sthal | Zee5 | Oct 10, 2025
Directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, the film explores arranged marriage traditions in rural India. It follows a young girl who faces societal pressure while pursuing higher education.
Sthal Cast: Nandini Chitke, Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar
Search: The Naina Murder Case | JioHotstar | Oct 10, 2025
The series stars ACP Sanyukta Das, a detective handling her last case before transfer. She investigates the murder of a teenage girl, Naina, uncovering shocking truths that test her marriage.
Search: The Naina Murder Case Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Abhishek Bhaerao, Shraddha Das, Surya Sharma
Tribanadhari Barbarik | SunNXT | Oct 10, 2025
This Telugu thriller follows a psychiatrist searching for his missing granddaughter. His investigation intersects with two men who get involved in crime and drugs. The story is full of suspense and unexpected twists.
Tribanadhari Barbarik Cast: Sathyaraj, Md. Shinha Sarder, VTV Ganesh, Karthikeya, Prabhavati
Nero the Assassin | Netflix | Oct 8, 2025
Set in 1504 France, the series follows Nero, an assassin who must protect his estranged daughter after being betrayed. He faces choices between vengeance and family.
Nero the Assassin Cast: Sandra Parfait, Yann Gael, Pio Marmai, Alice Isaaz
