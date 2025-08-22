OTT Releases To Binge Watch This Weekend: Rivers of Fate, Maareesan, Peacemaker Season 2

The upcoming week is packed with fresh entertainment across major OTT platforms, offering a mix of thrillers, dramas, comedies, and documentaries. Between August 20–23, 2025, Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar will drop a wide lineup of series and films catering to diverse tastes. From gritty crime sagas and heartwarming rom-coms to thought-provoking documentaries and animated comedies, audiences are in for a binge-worthy ride. Whether you’re looking for high-stakes action, nostalgic musical journeys, or stories of love and redemption, this week’s releases promise something exciting for every streaming enthusiast.

What’s New on OTT This Week (Aug 20–23, 2025)

1. Rivers of Fate (Netflix, Aug 20)

Set in the dense Amazon rainforest, this tense thriller follows a mother whose teenage daughter is abducted. Determined to bring her back, she joins forces with a river gang leader to dismantle a dangerous human trafficking ring. The series combines nail-biting suspense with emotional depth, showcasing resilience, sacrifice, and the power of a mother’s love.

2. The Map That Leads To You (Prime Video, Aug 20)

A dreamy European holiday turns into a life-altering journey for Heather when she meets Jack. What begins as a whirlwind romance soon spirals into a story of secrets, passion, and difficult choices that could alter the course of their lives forever. This romantic drama blends scenic backdrops with heartfelt storytelling.

3. Death Inc. (Netflix, Aug 21)

This corporate crime drama dives into the dark underbelly of a funeral empire. A cunning protégé plots to take control of the empire, but the founder’s widow disrupts his schemes. With themes of greed, betrayal, and shifting loyalties, it’s a sharp look at power struggles within a family business.

4. Music Drama (Netflix, Aug 21)

Set against the vibrant 1990s OPM (Original Pilipino Music) scene, this drama tells the story of two ambitious youngsters chasing stardom. As they navigate fame, creative ambition, and personal relationships, their dreams clash with reality in ways that test their friendship and loyalty.

5. The Alto Knights (JioHotstar, Aug 21)

Based on true events, this gritty crime saga portrays mob legends Frank Costello and Vito Genovese as allies turned rivals in post-war New York. Their friendship collapses into brutal betrayal, unleashing a violent battle for power that reshapes the mafia world.

6. Abandoned Man (Netflix, Aug 22)

This emotional drama follows a man wrongfully imprisoned who returns to find his family broken. Struggling to rebuild bonds, he discovers hope through an unexpected relationship with his young niece, setting him on a path of redemption.

7. Long Story Short (Netflix, Aug 22)

From the creator of BoJack Horseman, this animated comedy centers on the Schwooper siblings navigating life’s absurdities. Packed with messy relationships, bittersweet humor, and heartfelt moments, it’s a sharp yet tender exploration of family and growing up.

8. The Truth About Jussie Smollett? (Netflix, Aug 22)

This investigative documentary revisits the controversial Jussie Smollett case with fresh interviews and new evidence. The film challenges audiences to reconsider their assumptions and confronts questions of media narratives, justice, and public perception.

9. Aema (Netflix, Aug 22)

A bold Korean drama exploring the chaos of the 1980s film industry through the lens of Madame Aema, a groundbreaking yet controversial movie. The series uncovers battles of gender, power, and rivalry behind the glamorous but cutthroat entertainment world.

10. Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video, Aug 22)

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, this Tamil romantic drama blends fiery passion with intense conflict. The story explores love’s highs and lows, layered with emotional struggles that test the strength of relationships.

Also Read: RBI Lists Three Scenic Lonavala Bungalows Near Lake on Sale for ₹6.55 Crore

11. Maareesan (Netflix, Aug 22)

A quirky buddy comedy where a reserved man and an eccentric traveler journey across Tamil Nadu. Their misadventures bring laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments, making it a perfect lighthearted watch.

12. F1: The Movie (Prime Video, Aug 22)

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt headlines this sports drama as a washed-up racer seeking redemption. Partnering with a rookie, he makes a daring comeback attempt on the Formula 1 circuit, filled with speed, rivalry, and determination.

13. Peacemaker Season 2 (JioHotstar, Aug 22)

John Cena returns as the conflicted antihero in a darker second season. Haunted by his past, Peacemaker grapples with morality, violence, and personal redemption, offering more action-packed yet emotional storytelling.

14. On Swift Horses (Netflix, Aug 23)

Adapted from the celebrated novel, this post-war drama unravels when a gambler brother returns with dangerous secrets. Loyalties, love, and personal struggles collide, creating an emotionally charged narrative of family and betrayal.