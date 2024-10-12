OTT series ‘Adi Shankaracharya’ to tell life story of titular Indian Vedic scholar and philosopher

Mumbai, Oct 12 The trailer of the upcoming webseries 'Adi Shankaracharya' was unveiled on Saturday. It promises a gripping portrayal of the early years of the Indian Vedic scholar and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya as he travelled across India, and revived the spiritual ethos and traditions.

The first season of the series will consist of 10 episodes, and will cover the first eight years of Adi Shankaracharya’s life.

The series is produced by spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s The Art of Living. Attending the trailer launch, he said, "From time to time knowledge needs to be revived. Adi Shankaracharya revived the knowledge. He brought devotion, knowledge and action together. His message was, life is not misery but bliss”.

Speaking about the project, director Onkar Nath Mishra said, "This series is a tribute to the great Aadi Shankaracharya, whose wisdom, intellect, and spiritual strength shaped the nation. In a time when India was divided into over 300 states, Adi Shankaracharya walked across the country, uniting it under the banner of Sanatan Dharma. His contribution to the cultural and spiritual renaissance of India is immeasurable, and we aim to bring his story to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences”.

Nakul Dhawan, Trustee, Sri Sri Publications Trust, said that Adi Shankaracharya is an important figure in Indian history. However, not much is known about his life story in detail.

Nakul said, “He had a very short but eventful life in which he travelled the length and breadth of the country on foot in those times, unifying the cultural fabric of the country. The traditions and institutions he started survive and thrive to this day and he is the architect of India's cultural renaissance”.

The series will be available from November 1 on the Art of Living App.

