"Our biggest ever concert...mind-blowing": Coldplay on performing in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 26 : After enthralling the audience in Mumbai, British band Coldplay delivered a mesmerising performance in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday evening.

Their first-ever gig in Gujarat witnessed a jam-packed crowd. Several images and videos from the concert surfaced, showcasing how Crish Martin-led band wowed people with their musical talent.

Chris, who is the lead singer of the band, even tried his hand at Gujarati by greeting the audience by saying, "Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?"

The magic continued during 'A Sky Full of Stars', where the stadium turned into a galaxy of twinkling lights, with fireworks painting the sky in dazzling colours. With a grin, he paused and he encouraged everyone to put their phones away, urging the audience to join him in song.

"Your phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky" he said, inspiring a wave of cheers and participation. The crowd joined in, singing along to the acoustic version of this beloved song, with Martin thanking the audience for a wonderful performance after.

The band also took to their X account and expressed gratitude to the audience for turning up in huge numbers. BookMyShow Live has organised the India tour of the band.

"Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow - and if you're in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm," Coldplay posted.

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1— Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, Coldplay posted another picture from the stadium, in which they drew a cricket ball and signed it off as "Ahmedabad, 1/25." The caption stated, "I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost Spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad today as well. The Sunday concert will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

