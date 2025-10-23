"Our built-in protector": Prabhas receives heartfelt birthday wish from sister Pragathi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 : Actor Prabhas turned a year older on Thursday.

Making his special day even more special, his loved ones flooded social media with heartfelt wishes. His sister Pragathi also penned a sweet wish for her "Annayaaaa".

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Annayaaaa. Love you so muchhhh

Our built-in protector and life long guide @actorprabhas Always your biggest fans and loudest cheers."

She also shared a string of pictures with Prabhas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQH7yLik2-D/?img_index=1

Prabhas also received an adorable message from 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty.

"Wishing our own Darling #Prabhas Sir a blessed and powerful year ahead May you continue to entertain and inspire audiences across the world with your incredible journey Happy Birthday," Rishab wrote on X.

https://x.com/shetty_rishab/status/1981221979702415596

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in 'The Raja Saab'.

Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are also a part of 'The RajaSaab', which will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' in his kitty.

