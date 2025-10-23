"Our built-in protector": Prabhas receives heartfelt birthday wish from sister Pragathi
By ANI | Updated: October 23, 2025 11:40 IST2025-10-23T11:39:15+5:302025-10-23T11:40:03+5:30
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 : Actor Prabhas turned a year older on Thursday. Making his special day ...
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 : Actor Prabhas turned a year older on Thursday.
Making his special day even more special, his loved ones flooded social media with heartfelt wishes. His sister Pragathi also penned a sweet wish for her "Annayaaaa".
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Annayaaaa. Love you so muchhhh
Our built-in protector and life long guide @actorprabhas Always your biggest fans and loudest cheers."
She also shared a string of pictures with Prabhas.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DQH7yLik2-D/?img_index=1
Prabhas also received an adorable message from 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty.
"Wishing our own Darling #Prabhas Sir a blessed and powerful year ahead May you continue to entertain and inspire audiences across the world with your incredible journey Happy Birthday," Rishab wrote on X.
https://x.com/shetty_rishab/status/1981221979702415596
Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in 'The Raja Saab'.
Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are also a part of 'The RajaSaab', which will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.
Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' in his kitty.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app