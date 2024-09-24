"Our chest is filled with pride": Amitabh Bachchan lauds Indian chess players for historic double gold at Olympiad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Team India for their historic double gold medal at the recently concluded Chess Olympiad.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Big B shared a video featuring pictures of India's men's and women's chess teams.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DASlHcvuf2G/

Along with the video, he penned a message in Hindi, saying "India's wonderful win in Chess Olympiad! The entire nation is grateful of chess players' achievements. Our chest is filled with pride as our tricolour is waved."

In the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad, India's men's and women's teams made history, securing gold medals for the first time in their respective categories and joining the elite company of countries to have pulled off a double of gold medals in the same edition of the competition.

In the final round of the tournament, India's men's team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna beat Slovenia to clinch the gold medal.

It was the wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi that gave India a 2-0 lead and confirmed the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnandhaa also won his game, and Vidit ended his bout with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev also won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

