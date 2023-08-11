"…. our culture and heritage are in safe hands": Badshah on 'India’s Got Talent 10' contestant's performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Popular rapper Badshah, who is currently seen among the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher in the show, ‘India’s Got Talent’, was left in awe of the performance by the group, Raga Fuzion on the track ‘Albela Sajan Aayo Re’.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who appeared as a guest judge on the reality show also appreciated their rendition. Raga Fuzion is a group of four members including Amritanshu, Harshit Shankar, Jayant Patnayak and Ajay Tiwari.

After looking at their performance, the ace rapper praised them by saying, "I rarely use this word, but I must say it was a flawless performance. I was trying to find mistakes, but I couldn't find any, and I got emotional thinking about the kind of talent I am witnessing on this stage. The moment you took the first alaap, I remembered Hariharan Sir and the solo piece, along with the guitar piece was amazing.”

“Your performance was outstanding, especially the mouth persuasions, which was so strong. When I see such bands, I feel happy that our culture and heritage are in safe hands. The end crescendo was so grand. This was a blockbuster act,” Badshah added.

Guest judge Anupam Kher who was also impressed with Raga Fuzion’s act said, "It was fantastic. It is one of my favourite songs, and you created magic with it. The Veer Ras in the song gives goosebumps. The magic of Indian musical instruments is mesmerizing. You made use of mostly Indian musical instruments, and the way you sang was phenomenal. As I’m from theatre, I felt it was a very theatrical performance."

‘India’s Got Talent 10’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

