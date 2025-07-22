"Our first family of four holiday": Amy Jackson enjoys vacation in Greece, shares pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor Amy Jackson has treated her fans to a glimpse of her family vacation in Greece.

On Tuesday, Amy Jackson and her husband Ed Westwick shared pictures in a collaborative post.

The caption reads, "Our first family of four holiday...Sandy toes, salty kisses, and zero sleep... wouldn't have it any other way. SO much love to @grecotelcorfuimperial for helping us create memories we'll never forget."

The album features Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick enjoying their adorable moments with their children.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMaXHSiIa3F/?img_index=4

As soon as they shared the post, fans praised their fan bond and showered blessings on the family.

A user wrote, "Perfection in every way, love you all."

"Beautiful family with enjoyable memories! You've only just begun!," another user commented.

Amy and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot in Italy last year and announced the birth of their child, Oscar, on March 24. The couple uploaded a joint post on Instagram, comprising some monochrome stills.

"Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick," they captioned.

Amy made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022. Amy also has a son, Andreas, from a previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

