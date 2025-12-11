"Our focus is on Vietnam": Cuckoo Parameswaran talks about 30th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 11 : The 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala is all set to kick off on Friday.

On Thursday, talking about hosting IFFK 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram, Vice Chairperson of Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, Cuckoo Parameswaran told ANI, "The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy of Kerala is hosting the IFFK, 2026, from the 12th to the 19th of December.

"We are here for the 30th IFFK, 2026. We have around 206 movies and 15 screens, and our focus is on Vietnam. The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy of Kerala is hosting the IFFK, 2026, from the 12th to the 19th of December," she added.

The 30th edition will showcase 206 films from 82 countries across 26 categories, offering festivalgoers a diverse and immersive cinematic experience. It will conclude on December 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor