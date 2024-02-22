'Our folk music heals, chartbusters entertain': Kailash Kher on upcoming reality show 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : A prolific playback singer with plenty of chartbusters to his credit, Kailash Kher is set to come out with his music reality show 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash'.

The show is aimed not only at giving a platform to singing talents but also promote folk music. Headlining a show of this kind marks a happy coincidence for Kher as his singing has strong folk influences.

Speaking toon Thursday, the 'Allah Ke Bande' hitmaker shared his excitement ahead of the launch of the new reality folk show while expanding on the ideas and concepts that went into it.

"Not many of us take our artistes seriously. This folk-based reality show will enable unknown and unheralded artistes dabbling in this musical genre to connect with a global audience. There have been many musicians before but not many have ideated or launched a singing show of this kind. I took a pledge: to explore the country's far corners on my birthday and bring singing talents to the fore. I have been doing this for the last 7 years. I do not celebrate my birthdays blowing out candles and cutting cakes. I strive to bring lesser-known folk singers to light. I won't let the future generation of singers suffer like I did. Seven years ago, the President of India honoured me with a Padma Shri (the fourth-highest civilian honour in the country). It boosted my self-confidence no end. It inspired me to come out with this folk-based reality show 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash'."

Sharing more details about the upcoming reality show, Kher said, "Our music (folk music) helps one heal that filmy (film) music doesn't. Popular chartbusters can only entertain listeners. What we make is music for the soul. Our show 'Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash' is not just about entertainment. It will feature original and traditional music and will also showcase outfits representing different cultures and ethnicities. We are bringing to you 170 people from 28 states. This is our 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era) and our PM is globally known to lead a simple life like a seer. He is taking our country to new heights with his visionary leadership while empowering us. He is bringing women and youth to the forefront. They are at the core of the government's welfarist initiatives. People are being lifted out of poverty. However, one needs to be patient as not everything can happen at once. The malaise affecting us for 1000 years can't be cured in 10 years. All good things will happen in time."

The show will have 52 episodes and will be telecast on DD National from February 24.

