"Our Freedom Is a Gift Earned Through Countless Sacrifices": Mona Singh on Her Fondest Independence Day Memories

Actress Mona Singh, who grew up as an army kid, says Independence Day has always been an occasion of immense pride and joy for her. Sharing her fondest memories of the national celebration, she recalls her childhood in Nagpur, where she studied for a while at Kendriya Vidyalaya Vayusena Nagar.

“Being an army kid, and staying in Nagpur, the celebrations everywhere were full of excitement! The flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic songs echoing through the school grounds, and heartfelt performances that brought our country’s history to life,” she said. Mona fondly remembers the weeks of rehearsals for skits and dances, each performance deepening her connection to India’s journey of independence.

The Made in Heaven actress says these celebrations weren’t just events—they were powerful experiences that instilled in her a deep respect for the nation’s history and the sacrifices made to secure freedom. “Even now, every Independence Day takes me back to those moments, reminding me that our freedom is a gift earned through countless sacrifices,” she added.

For Mona, the day is not just about looking back but also about reflecting on the present and future. “Reflecting on our nation’s journey is a powerful reminder of the importance of cherishing and safeguarding our freedom—for today and for generations to come,” she shared.

On the work front, Mona Singh has several exciting projects at the various stages of development. She will next be seen in the much awaited Netflix series Kohrra 2.