"Our heart is broken": Director Pa Ranjith condoles demise of stunt artist Mohan Raju during 'Vettuvam' shoot

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 : Director Pa Ranjith extended his condolences to the family of stunt artist Mohan Raj after he lost his life on the sets of the film 'Vettuvam' in Nagapattinam District in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Taking to his X handle, Pa Ranjith opened up about the unexpected death of the experienced stunt artist Mohan Raj on the sets of his film 'Vettuvam' during the shoot.

Titled 'Neelam Production Condolence Note', Pa Ranjith expressed his sorrow on the passing of Mohan Raj in a lengthy social media post.

"On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long-time colleague, Mr. Mohan Raj, on the sets of our film 'Vettuvam' in Nagapattinam District of Tamil Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family, and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend," wrote Pa Ranjith.

The 'Kabali' director further opened up about the unfortunate incident, calling it a day "that started with detailed planning, caution and clarity in execution" but ended up in the loss of stunt artist Pa Ranjith.

"A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers, and all our goodwill, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death. This has sent us all into shock and heartbreak. Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity, and execution we all relied on," wrote Pa Ranjith.

Pa Ranjith claimed that they followed the safety protocols for the stunts under the "expertise" of stunt director Dilip Subbarayan.

"We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That inspite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues, and Directors proud with the quality of his work, has affected us deeply," wrote Pa Ranjith.

The 'Kabali' director shared the lengthy note on his X handle.

Raju was well-known in the Kollywood industry for his daring stunts and had been a part of several films.

