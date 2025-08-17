"Our hearts are complete": Actor Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Independence Day 2025.

The couple has also revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

The announcement came on Sunday morning when Nakuul shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a beautiful photo of his son Sufi and newborn daughter Rumi.

The actor shared pictures to etch one of his favourite memories, the birth of his daughter. In the first photo, Nakuul's son Sufi was seen holding the newborn with love.

The second photo captured the fatherhood of Nakuul as he gazed thoughtfully at his daughter sleeping peacefully in her cradle.

The third photo showed Jankee and Nakuul smiling in a selfie taken just before she gave birth, offering a glimpse into their journey leading up to the milestone.

While sharing the news, Nakuul penned a heartfelt caption highlighting the happiness of his family.

He wrote, "She's here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025. Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it."

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years. They had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with the Star Plus show 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

He later appeared in shows such as 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Dil Boley Oberoi'. He also appeared in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' opposite Disha Parmar.

