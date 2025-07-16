"Our hearts are full": Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani become parents to baby girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been blessed with a baby girl.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially confirmed the news with their fans with a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The couple wrote in an adorable post, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

After this good news, Kiara and Sidharth's fans and industry friends couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section.

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra congratulated the couple for becoming parents to a baby girl, "Many many many congratulations"

Shaheen Bhatt commented, "Yay! Congratulations"

Manish Malhotra also congratulated the couple with pink heart emojis. Athiya Shetty also dropped a heart emoji.

On social media user wrote, "Omggg sidkiara congratulations you two, you are gonna be great parents my heart is so full"

"You guys are gonna be the bestest parents," another fan wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks.

The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives." Since then, they have been keeping a low profile, making only a few public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.

Kiara Advani publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the Met Gala 2025.

For her first-time appearance at the Met Gala, Kiara opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Kiara brought an ethereal presence to the blue carpet, radiating grace, strength, and a glowing embrace of motherhood.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next film, Param Sundari, where he stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.

