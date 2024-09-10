'Our Jigra...": Neetu Kapoor gives shoutout to daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's next action drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : The intriguing teaser trailer of the upcoming action drama 'Jigra' has left everyone in awe with Alia Bhatt's performance. Joining the list, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor couldn't resist giving a shoutout to her bahu.

Makers recently unveiled the teaser trailer video on their Instagram handle.

The video begins with Alia having a drink in a restaurant and sharing a story about her brother and life with someone.

In the video, she is heard saying that there is very little time and she has to do a lot.

Then, as the video proceeds, Vedang Raina is arrested and Alia is trying to release him. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.

Alia prepares herself to face goons and even fights with them.

The teaser shows a sibling bond between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with the "Phoolon ka Taaron" song in the background.

Vedang has sung the modern rendition of 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka'. The song beautifully sets the mood of the Jigra's theme.

Re-sharing a poster of film featuring Alia, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Our Jigra Out To Get Hers" on her Instagram story.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is all set to release on October 11, 2024.

On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ." She also dropped the film's new poster.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali is also known for historical epics such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Sony-backed Saawariya and Devdas.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

