"Our locations are no less than the others": Actor Kabir Bedi calls for promotion of Indian domestic tourism

Brescia [Italy], June 5 : Veteran actor Kabir Bedi called for the promotion of tourism in India during his visit to Italy on Thursday.

The 'Blue' actor lauded India's natural diversity and said that it has helped increase domestic tourism in the nation.

While talking to ANI, the actor said, "Indian tourism should be promoted because our locations are no less than the others. We have stunning scenes - Himalayas, forests, deserts, beaches, buildings and forts. What do we not have in India! People used to go abroad for vacations but now domestic tourism has increased. We want people from outside to visit India and admire our locations. We have come here to bring the message to Italy that India is a wonderful place and you must come there."

The actor also recalled his Italian mini-series, 'Sandokan,' in which he played the titular role. He mentioned that several Italian series have been shot in India because of its natural diversity and amazing locations.

"In my series 'Sandokan', India was shown. Several series of Italy were shot in India and I too was a part of it. They showed amazing locations. It is important to remind people that we do have those locations as well as new locations," said Bedi.

The actor also called for more facilities to increase tourism in India.

"Infrastructure that should be built there, it is good if they are built because if people have to reach there and reside there and enjoy, the accommodation should be good. The goal of the Italy-India meeting was to bring India's message here that not only for investment but (come to India) even as a tourism destination, as a place where people can go and admire the culture," added Kabir Bedi.

Professionally, Kabir Bedi is known for his role as Emperor Shah Jahan in 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', and playing a negative character in 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.

He also acted in 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Kamagata Maru' with Amitabh Bachchan and John Abraham. He worked in the Tamil film 'Aravaan', directed by Vasanthabalan.

