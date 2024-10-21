"Our name being linked without knowing the truth": Remo D'Souza, Lizelle break silence on alleged cheating allegation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza, who have been judging several reality shows were accused of cheating a dance troupe. However, the couple has denied the allegations and said their name is "being linked without knowing the truth."

While speaking to the media in a press conference, Remo shared the details and said, "I feel very sad as there is no connection of me and Lizelle with this Rs 11.96 crores, neither it has done anything with Remo D'souza Entertainment Private Limited. Unfortunately, our name is being linked with this fraud by the media without knowing the proper facts."

He continued, "If you see the real matter there is no involvement of me and Lizelle and you have heard our names and seven other people but nobody tried to find out the reality... Who are those people...only our name is being linked without knowing the truth."

Further talking about the people who are involved in the case, he added,"So basically this is a matter of V Unbeatable, a group who had come to my show, Dance Plus season 4. They were participants in that and they danced there. I have known them since then. They went to America's Got Talent. The first time they didn't win, however, the second time they were the winner. When they came back there was some issue within the group and it was broken. So, now V Unbeatable is a different group and there is also the other group. And now the other group has started blaming V Unbeatable...and this entire case is linked to them and we have no involvement. I am only linked because I knew them through my show and I gave a video byte that this is V Unbeatable."

He also opened up about his collaboration with V Unbeatable and said, "After Dance Plus I said that I will make a film on you as I keep making such movies and as per law I signed an agreement with them. I have given them money."

Lizelle added to the conversation, "I have seen a video where after losing this AGT when they were sad and depressed, Remo said 'even if you have lost I will still make a film on you'....when nobody knew them..certain media houses have just taken his name..."

Earlier, as news of Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza facing a case for allegedly cheating a dance troupe is doing the rounds on social media, the choreographer has spoken out about the situation.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Remo issued a statement on behalf of himself and his wife, and expressed his disappointment about the allegations being "published". He also requested people not to "spread rumours" before knowing the facts.

"It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts," read his statement.

Remo also assured his fans that he and his wife will share their side of the story soon and will work closely with the authorities.

"We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always Lizelle & Remo," the statement further read.

Remo D'Souza is a well-known choreographer and filmmaker in India. He has been a judge on many popular dance reality shows since 2009. Some of the shows he has judged include Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Ke Superstars, Dance Plus, Dance Champions, India's Best Dancer, DID Little Masters, and DID Super Moms.

Remo has also hosted several dance shows, including Dance Plus (seasons 4, 5, and 6), India's Best Dancer, Hip Hop India, and Dance Plus Pro. His work on these shows has helped him connect with many fans and dancers across the country.

Remo is also a filmmaker. His first film as a director was F.A.L.T.U in 2011, which starred Jackky Bhagnani.

