"Our spirits are high": Actor Suniel Shetty on PM Modi's address to nation following Operation Sindoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lauded Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, saying that it has uplifted the spirits of the Indian citizens.

While speaking to ANI, the 'Dhadkan' actor said that during the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian citizens showcased unity, which helped the nation stay strong when it was needed the most.

"We should always show the same unity that we have shown in everything and every work. When we work to improve our nation, we should always stay united. Our spirits are high (on PM Modi's address to the nation). When we are not united, we become weak. We have to remain united," said Suniel Shetty.

The actor also showcased his support for PM Modi by sharing a tweet from his X handle, which states, " Water and blood - will not flow together", a quote which was said by the Prime Minister of India in his address to the nation on Operation Sindoor.

https://x.com/sunielvshetty/status/1921953568430424217?

Suniel Shetty, along with his upcoming film 'Kesari Veer' team, attended the Devabhau Rashtriya Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Final on Monday in Wardha, Maharashtra.

He was joined by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from Suniel Shetty, actors Sooraj Pancholi, Akanksha Sharma, producer Kanu Chauhan, and director Prince Dhiman attended Devabhavo Kabadi Spardha in Wardha, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

In the visuals sent by the Shetty team, the actor greeted his fans and the Maharashtra CM at the event.

Meanwhile, the release date of Shetty's 'Kesari Veer' has been postponed once again after it was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on May 16, 2025.

Panorama Studios, the film's official distributor, announced that the release date of 'Kesari Veer' has been pushed to May 23, 2025.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Panorama Studios shared a poster of the film while announcing the new release date.

As per a press note, the 'Kesari Veer' delves "into the inspiring tale of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from invaders in the 14th century AD."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor