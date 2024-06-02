'Outlander' season 7 return date revealed with thrilling teaser drop

Washington [US], June 2 : 'Outlander' fans around the globe are buzzing with excitement as Starz announced the highly anticipated return date for the second half of Season 7, marking the occasion with a captivating teaser drop.

Set to premiere on Friday, November 22, as part of the 'World Outlander Day' celebration, the new episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app, streaming, and on-demand platforms.

Linear viewers can catch the action at 8 PM ET/PT on Starz in the US, as per Deadline.

Adding to the excitement, 'Outlander' is gearing up for its eighth and final season, currently in production with a stellar cast lineup.

Joining the ensemble are talented actors Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty, and Carla Woodcock, each bringing their own flair to the beloved series.

In Season 7 Part 2, fans will witness Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian's journey back to their homeland, Scotland, amidst the perils of the Revolutionary War, Deadline reported.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Djb82JXEPRE

As they face tough choices between love and loyalty to their newfound home, secrets emerge, testing the strength of Jamie and Claire's bond like never before.

Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna confront new adversaries across time, grappling with forces threatening to tear their family apart.

The cast, led by Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell, promises to deliver riveting performances as they navigate the complexities of love, loyalty, and survival.

With familiar faces like David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips returning, fans can expect a rollercoaster of emotions in the upcoming instalments.

Matthew B Roberts, Ronald D Moore, and Maril Davis, alongside Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, and others will serve as executive producers.

Inspired by Diana Gabaldon's bestselling novels, which have captivated millions worldwide, the 'Outlander' television series continues to enchant audiences with its timeless tale of romance, adventure, and intrigue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor