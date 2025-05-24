Over 25 VFX firms have worked on Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Director Jyothi Krisna

Hyderabad, May 24 Director Jyothi Krisna, whose eagerly awaited period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' featuring actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the lead is to hit screens on June 12, says that over 25 VFX firms from around the globe have worked on the magnum opus.

Talking to IANS, the director said, "We had several teams including those in Iran, the US, the UK, Singapore and Canada working on the VFX portions in the film. That apart, we also had a considerable number of teams in India working on the film. We had teams in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai among other places. In all 25 firms worked on the VFX portions in the film."

Jyothi Krisna disclosed that they had shot the film in 200 days. The period film features Nidhi Aggarwal as the heroine and Bollywood star Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jyothi Krisna disclosed.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit' is scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year. Ask Jyothi Krisna what the tagline of the first part indicates and he says, "The sword refers to Aurangazeb and the spirit refers to the protagonist, Pawan Kalyan sir."

When asked how many parts there will be in all for the film, the director said with a smile, "For now, we have envisaged it as a two-part film. It depends on the level of success of the film. We will make more parts if the audiences want it."

To another question on whether they had already shot some portions of Part 2 of the film, the director replied, "We have. We have shot about 10 per cent of Part 2 as well."

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

