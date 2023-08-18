"Over 300 films have been shot in J&K lately": L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 18 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said he was quite happy to film shootings return to Kashmir in a big way, adding that it would further contribute to the economic upturn in the Union Territory.

On Friday, Sinha inaugurated the first-day shoot of the TV Serial 'Pashminna' at the Zero Bridge here.

Speaking to media gathered at the shoot location, Sinha shared how the UT was witnessing a revival of film tourism.

"J&K is once again becoming the preferred destination for the film industry. The era of 1980 when Hollywood and Bollywood films were shot in Kashmir is returning. The revival of film tourism will strengthen the economy and provide employment opportunities to locals. Over 300 movies have been filmed in Jammu and Kashmir lately," Sinha said.

Kashmir was home to the film industry mainly between 1960 and 1980s. Hit films like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Silsila' and 'Betaab' among others were shot in the Valley.

However, due to the threat of militant attacks in 1989, when insurgency broke out in the Valley, cinema halls were shut down and film shootings came to a complete halt.

