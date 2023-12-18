Over 5000 American diamonds used to make necklace on theme of Ram Temple

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 18 : In a show of excellent craftsmanship,a diamond merchant has made a necklace on the theme of the Ram Temple by using over 5000 American diamonds.

The Surat-based diamond merchant has decided to gift it to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

Director of Rasesh Jewels, Kaushik Kakadiya said, "More than 5000 American diamonds have been used. It is made of 2 kg silver. We were inspired by the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

He added, "This is not for any commercial purpose. We want to gift it to the Ram Temple. We made it with the intention that we also wanted to gift something to the Ram Temple.

"The main characters of the Ramayana are carved in the string of the necklace," he concluded.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

