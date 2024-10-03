Over 75,000 volunteers drive Reliance's nationwide campaign for cleaner, greener India

New Delhi [India], October 3 : In a significant boost to the nationwide Jan Andolan for Swachhata fortnight, over 75,000 volunteers joined Reliance's campaign at 4,100 locations to make a strong statement #WeCare4Swachhata.

Organised during the Government of India's 'Swachhata Hi Seva', Reliance employees, their families, along with people in communities joined cleanliness drives, planted trees, facilitated awareness in schools and involved in several other efforts to drive positive change across India.

Speaking about the efforts, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation, said, "For Reliance, Swachh Bharat is more than a mission; it is an opportunity for every member of our ecosystem, whether in rural or urban India, to contribute to the well-being of our environment. The WeCare4Swachhata campaign of Reliance this year marks a decade of our participation in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign by the Government of India. With 'We Care' as a philosophy ingrained in the Reliance ecosystem, our campaign aims to strengthen the vision for a cleaner and greener India. Volunteerism being crucial to cleanliness across India,

our aim was to galvanise communities to join and own the movement."

Between September 17 and October 2, cleanliness drives were held in residential areas, schools, marketplaces, beaches, places of worship, railway stations and bus stands, historical monuments, besides along roads, in parks, and other public places.

Inspired by over 59,000 Reliance employees, nearly 16,000 people in communities and several civil society organisations working with Reliance Foundation across India also joined the campaign and volunteered in cleaning common spaces and water bodies, promoting reuse and recycling, and tree care.

Additionally, over 30,000 children participated in awareness quizzes, painting and essay competitions, and other activities organised by Reliance volunteers. In continued efforts to enhance green cover for climate resilience, Reliance Foundation planted over 17,000 saplings across Odisha, Assam, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Reliance employees also took a pledge to keep their environs clean and motivate others to join the movement, to help sustain momentum generated through the campaign. The various Reliance businesses across the country including Reliance Industries Limited, Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio besides entities such as Reliance Foundation Schools and Jio Institute, were part of this large-scale campaign in response to the government's call for 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata', and making this a Jan Andolan in the country.

