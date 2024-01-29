"Overcame my biggest fear": Abhishek Kumar on lessons he learnt in 'Bigg Boss 17'

New Delhi [India], January 29 : From compelling challenges to endearing friendships, 'Udaariyaan' actor Abhishek Kumar wrapped up his journey as the first runner-up on 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Although he was not the winner, he received immense popularity and spoke candidly about his journey in the reality show starring Salman Khan, terming it a learning experience for his life.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "It was a great journey in many ways. I overcame my biggest fear and learned to control my anger and not to trust anyone easily. I learned a lot of things on Bigg Boss."

In the news for many things, Abhishek's past relationship with Isha Malviya constantly remained a topic of discussion during his stint inside the Big Boss house.

He stole the limelight with the slap incident in which Abhishek lifted his hand on Samarth Jurel, which was against Bigg Boss house rules. At that time, Bigg Boss stated that the choice will be made at an appropriate moment.

Abhishek said, "I learned not to love someone that you destroy yourself. It is important to love yourself."

Despite not winning the contest, Abhishek said he was satisfied with the love he recieved from his fans. "I came to win the show. But more than winning a trophy it is important to win the heart of the people and I did the same."

Recalling how scared he used to be during 'Weekend ka vaar' Abhishek said, "I was scared during every weekend ka vaar as I used to do something wrong every week and then I knew Salman sir would be scolding me."

During his journey on the show, Abhishek said he he developed a close bond with the contestants. Surely, he is going to miss them all but his friendship with fellow contestant and stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui, always grabbed attention.

"I have a very real feeling for Munawar. Either he is crying or upset everything used to affect me. I am very attached to him and he will always be my friend," he said.

'Bigg Boss 17' concluded on Sunday night with Munawar Faruqui being declared the winner of the 17th season. Munawar defeated co-contestant Abhishek Kumar to win the finale.

