“Overwhelmed by the Love”: Ruhi Singh on Audience Response to Her Role in Mastii 4

Ruhi Singh has become one of the most talked-about actresses following her standout performance in Mastii 4. Audiences have embraced her dual portrayal of the sweet, loving Geeta and the bold, bikini-clad stunner, proving that even with limited screen time, she can command attention effortlessly. Her strong introduction scene immediately sets the tone for a character who is equal parts innocent, quirky, and striking. In the first half of the film, she embodies Geeta—a simple, saree-clad homemaker—and brings to the role a sense of innocence that feels refreshingly unforced. Ruhi herself admits that her “entire goal was only to play Geeta well,” adding that she approached the character with complete honesty, hoping that even her small part would resonate.

And resonate it has. In a cast where expectations were evenly distributed, Singh has emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about presences. She doesn’t rely on extended screen time; instead, it’s her consistency and the clarity of her character beats that keep her memorable. She shifts gears with ease—wide-eyed innocence in one moment, seductive poise in the next, with comedic timing stitched in almost mischievously.

The transformation in the second half elevates her performance even further. As Geeta evolves into a confident, glamorous diva, Singh plays the transition with emotional continuity. The bold, bikini-clad avatar that audiences are loving—something she acknowledges with a smile, saying people are “loving the bikini scene” and that her “introduction has become quite a highlight”—stands in sharp contrast to her earlier simplicity. Yet she never loses the essence of the character: a woman deeply in love with her husband, regardless of the glamour she steps into. Her comic timing shines brightest in a hilarious sequence where she’s on a date but ends up helping a woman deliver a baby. The moment blends concern, innocence, and humour so smoothly that it becomes one of the film’s unexpectedly charming highlights.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Ruhi tells Lokmat Times, “Mastii 4 is an out-and-out Milap Zaveri film, and I am overwhelmed that the audience has taken notice of my role. The film is totally centered around the three guys, and I was playing a small part as Geeta. My only goal was to play Geeta well—whatever little part I had. I played it with honesty, and people are loving the bikini scene. My introduction has become quite a highlight. I’m truly grateful—Milap gave me a very nice introduction, and I really enjoyed watching myself on screen.

The bunny look is being talked about a lot. Among so many actors, if people enjoyed watching me whenever I appeared on screen, I’m glad. That was my only aim. Now, after this, I hope to do bigger, better roles where I have more freedom to explore. This was a very limited character, but I’m grateful to the producer and director for giving me this opportunity, and I’m happy with how it turned out.”

With Mastii 4 bringing her genuine audience appreciation, Ruhi Singh’s trajectory now feels primed for a bigger leap—and Bollywood appears ready to take notice. The screenplay is by Farrukh Dhondy, Abhinav Vaidya and Milap Zaveri. Milap Zaveri also directed the film. The producers are A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The Masti franchise began in 2004. Its second instalment Grand Masti released in 2013 and the third, Great Grand Masti, in 2016. After nine years, the fourth film brings a fresh cast including new female leads while retaining the original male stars.