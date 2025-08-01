“Overwhelmed With The Love Showered Upon Me”: Shah Rukh Khan After Winning First-Ever National Award for ‘Jawan’ (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan has won his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Jawan (2023). Following the announcement, the Bollywood superstar shared a video on social media expressing his gratitude to the jury, the Indian government, his film team, and his fans. In the video posted on platform X, SRK appeared with an injured hand. He expressed humility and pride over receiving the honour. "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today," he wrote.

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025

"Namaskar and Adab. Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour," SRK said in the video.

He also thanked director Atlee and the Jawan team for trusting him with the lead role. "I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you, Raju sir. Thank you, Saeed, and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award. Atlee sir, this is like you say, mass," he added. He gave special mention to his personal team, saying they worked tirelessly and patiently with him. He also credited them for making him look better on screen.

The Pathaan star went on to thank his wife Gauri Khan and their children, saying they gave him love and care even when his obsession with cinema kept him away from family time. "My wife and kids, who over the last few years give me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that," he said.

"A national award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. The award merely a reminder," he added.

Read Also | 71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Top Acting Honours – Check Full List of Winners

Speaking about acting, SRK said it is more than just a job. “Acting is not just a job, it's a responsibility. It's a responsibility to show the truth on screen. And I'm very grateful for everyone's love. And I'm very grateful to the Indian government for this honor,” he said.

He concluded his message by thanking his fans. "And then lastly to my fans, thank you for all the cheers and all the tears. And really, thank you for pausing your scrolling while watching my work. This award is for you, as each award is," he said. Due to his injured hand, SRK jokingly added, “And yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theaters and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand. Ready.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who won for his role in 12th Fail. Actor Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Jawan was produced by Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles.

Khan was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Entertainment. It also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.