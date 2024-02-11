Ozzy Osbourne denies Kanye West's request to sample 'War Pigs' on his new album 'Vultures'

Los Angeles [US], February 11 : Ozzy Osbourne accused Kanye West, on X, of sampling a live rendition of "War Pigs" without authorization, branding him as "an antisemite who has caused untold heartache to many."

Osbourne supposedly declined West's request to use a segment of the Black Sabbath song on the rapper's new album, but West went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night, Variety reported.

Osbourne added, "I want no association with this man!"

In 2010, West paid tribute to Black Sabbath's 'Iron Man' on the 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' track 'Hell of a Life,' presumably without the singer's opposition; also, Osbourne and his wife Sharon dressed up as West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween the previous year.

However, his persistent antisemitic remarks, as well as his refusal to deliver anything more than a presumably ChatGPT-generated apology, have turned him into a pariah among all but the most devoted admirers - of which there are many thousands, judging by the attendance at his listening sessions, as per Variety.

West conducted a listening party for his new album 'Vultures' with Ty Dolla $ign in Chicago's United Center Thursday night, but the record, which was due to be released on February 9, has yet to be published, as is typical for West.

It is unknown whether West will remove the 'War Pigs' sample for fear of litigation.

It's also unclear whether a major label will release 'Vultures,' as Universal Music Group stated in 2022 that Def Jam would cut relations with the disgraced rapper. West is organizing another 'Vultures' listening party at UBS Arena in New York on Friday night.

West has been at the heart of controversy since he declared on X in October 2022 that he would do death con 3 on Jewish people.

Since then, the Grammy-winning rapper has given countless antisemitic rants filled with conspiracy theories regarding Jews, and rumours suggest that he has adored Adolf Hitler for two decades.

He recently rapped, 'How am I antisemitic?' I just fucked a Jewish bitch' in his song 'Vultures,' the first single off the next album.

And in an unpublished song previewed at the Chicago event, he rapped, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite/And I'm still the king."

Following his initial antisemitic outbursts, West was dropped by his agency, CAA, and lost fashion deals with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap. Foot Locker and TJ Maxx both stopped selling clothing from West's Yeezy line.

In December 2023, West posted an apology to the Jewish people in Hebrew.

