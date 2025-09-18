Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more

Los Angeles [US], September 18 : The official trailer of 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' - the much-awaited documentary film on the late rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne, has been released.

On Wednesday, the makers offered an emotional insight into the final days of Osbourne, further reflecting on his health issues, Parkinson's diagnosis, and much more. From intimate conversations with Ozzy himself to candid revelations from his wife Sharon Osbourne and children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, the documentary aims to chronicle the final six years of the Black Sabbath legend.

The trailer also takes audiences inside the studio, showing Ozzy recording his 2019 Post Malone collaboration 'Take What You Want' and the other two albums that followed.

"It had a blast. That was the best medicine I ever had at that point," the late singer said in the trailer.

At one point, the trailer also shows how Ozzy eagerly wanted to perform at a final show as a goodbye to his fans after suffering an accident in 2019.

Besides the Osbourne family, the trailer also features interviews with Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N' Roses), Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield (Metallica), and Ozzy's longstanding guitarist Zakk Wylde, among others, as per Variety.

"Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues and the progressive effects of his Parkinson's diagnosis, 'Ozzy: No Escape From Now' delivers a brave, unvarnished and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy's ongoing chronic pain impacted his mental health and informed the music he made during this period," the documentary's official synopsis states, as per the outlet.

While 'No Escape From Now' was never intended to have a posthumous release, it now stands as a testament to Ozzy's courage, determination, and talent. The documentary will premiere on October 7, 2025, on Paramount+.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, weeks after performing his 'Back to the Beginning' show in Birmingham, UK.

