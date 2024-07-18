Ozzy Osbourne is 'fed up' with Britney Spears' viral dancing videos

Los Angeles, July 18 Black metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has issued a brutal swipe at the viral dancing videos of pop icon Britney Spears.

The Black Sabbath frontman recently spoke about Britney’s popular dance videos during a recent episode of ‘The Osbournes’ Podcast, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The Osbourne family opened the episode by answering listeners' questions.

The first question was directed to Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly, asking whether she would ever post TikTok dances.

“I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know why anyone would ever think that I would,” the 39-year-old replied before her parents added their own thoughts.

According to ‘People’, Sharon remarked, “It seems to me that TikTok, when it first started, was about people doing silly dances, but now it’s developed into so much more.”

Quickly, Jack, 38, added: “You're just saying that because you're the biggest TikTok junkie, and you’re just trying to be like, ‘But there’s more to it than that.’”

“There is,” Sharon, 71, claimed.

“I’m fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube,” said Ozzy before Sharon clarified he was discussing her “dancing.”

“Every f****** day,” Ozzy added. “It’s sad, very, very sad.”

“Save Britney,” Jack commented, apparently referencing Spears’ former conservatorship.

“I know. I feel so sorry for her,” Kelly chimed in.

“Poor little thing,” Sharon said, with Jack quickly adding, “Very sad indeed.”

His mother then said, “It’s heartbreaking.” After the family expressed their concerns, they quickly moved on to the next question.

Britney later addressed the podcast comments in her Instagram post.

She wrote: "I'm gonna tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly f*** off."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor