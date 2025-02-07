Ozzy Osbourne says he "can't walk" due to Parkinson's disease ahead of Black Sabbath reunion show

Washington [US], February 7 : Singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, who rose to fame during the 1970s as the lead singer of the band Black Sabbath, is excited about his upcoming farewell concert with his Black Sabbath bandmates, but he shared he won't be able to walk because of his Parkinson's disease.

He will join the original members of Black Sabbath Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years for one final show, titled The Back to the Beginning, on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, shared that "he's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease," she added. "It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Osbourne said earlier, "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive. I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it," as per the outlet.

In the past few years, Osbourne has faced several health challenges, including a fourth spinal surgery. He also opened up about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020.

The Back to the Beginning show will also feature performances from other major metal bands including Metallica, Slayer and Alice In Chains, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor