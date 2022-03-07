Pa Ranjith production 'Kuthiraivaal' to release on March 18

Chennai, March 7 Directors Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder's much-awaited film 'Kuthiraivaal', featuring Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil in the lead, is to hit screens on March 18.

The film was originally supposed to release on March 4.

'Kuthiraivaal' has been garnering attention for two reasons. One, it has been produced by director Pa. Ranjith's 'Neelam Productions' along with 'Yaazhi Films'. Movies produced by Ranjith's production house are known to address societal issues and therefore expectations are high from 'Kuthiraivaal'.

The other reason is that the film, which has been screened at several National and International film festivals, is a psychological drama that is believed to be one of the very few Tamil films to have dealt with the concept of magical realism.

For instance, the film's protagonist Kalaiyarasan has a dream in which he sees a horse without a tail and eventually wakes up to find that he's grown a horse's tail.

The film captures and embodies man's fantasies about the past and the future, perceptions on reality, dreams and its effects through its lenses.

Music for this film has been composed by Pradeepkumar and cinematography is by Karthik Muthukumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor