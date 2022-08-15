Pa Ranjith's film on cricket goes on floors

Chennai, Aug 15 Work on director Pa Ranjith's next production, a film based on cricket, began on Monday in the city.

Sources close to the director said that the film, which is being directed by Jaikumar, a former assistant director to Pa Ranjith, is being jointly produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions along with Lemon Leaf Creations Ganesa Moorthy.

The yet-to-be-titled film, will feature actors Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Keerthi Pandian and Divya Duraisamy among others.

Cinematographer Tamizhalagan of 'O2', 'Thammam' fame is cranking the camera for this movie, which has music by Govind Vasantha.

The film, which is to be shot across the locales of Arakkonam, will revolve around the emotional bonding for cricket. It will also celebrate the essence of friendship with the perfect package of entertainment.

