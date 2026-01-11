‘Paatal Lok 2’ actor Prashant Tamang passes away at 43, confirms Amit Paul

Mumbai, Jan 11 Actor-singer Prashant Tamang, who was recently seen in the role of an assassin in the 2nd season of the superhit streaming show ‘Paatal Lok’, has reportedly passed away at the age of 43.

He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Prashant was also the winner of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 3 in 2007. He hailed from a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family. Before entering the music industry, Tamang served in the Kolkata Police, a background that played a visible role in shaping his public image during the competition. His journey on Indian Idol stood out not just for his vocal ability but also for the mass public support he received, particularly from the Gorkha community across India and abroad. Tamang’s performances were marked by a simple, earnest singing style rather than technical flamboyance.

His fellow contestant from the show, Amit Paul shared a tribute for him. Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram, he shared a throwback picture of Prashant. He wrote on the picture, “How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this”.

He won the season with a record number of votes, defeating Amit Paul in the finale. Following his victory, Tamang released his debut album ‘Dhanyavaad’ in 2007, which included songs in Hindi and Nepali. The album performed well, especially in eastern India and Nepal. He later sang playback songs for Hindi and regional films, though his mainstream Bollywood presence remained limited. Over time, he shifted focus more toward Nepali-language music, where he has built a steady career and loyal audience.

He also acted in a few Nepali films, including ‘Gorkha Paltan’, which referenced the historical Gorkha military legacy. While he may not be a constant presence in national pop culture, He remains an important figure as one of the earliest reality-show winners whose success was driven by strong regional identity and grassroots support. His win is often cited as a turning point in how audience voting power shaped Indian television talent shows.

