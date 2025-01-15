'Paatal Lok 2' to 'Stranger Things'- Five highly anticipated returning TV series of 2025

New Delhi [India], January 15 : With several popular franchises set to return with their sequels or spin-offs in the upcoming months, 2025 can be considered a treat for many cinemagoers

James Gunn is poised to return to the big screens with his highly anticipated film 'Superman.' Similarly, popular series like 'Stranger Things', 'Paatal Lok' and 'Daredevil' are among those confirmed or expected to return this year.

Paatal Lok Season 2

The second season of the much-awaited crime drama starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag, will stream on Amazon Prime on January 17, 2025. Sharing the announcement on its official Instagram account, Prime Video unveiled a poster featuring Ahlawat.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and created by Sudip Sharma, the returning cast of the series includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, alongside new faces such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua in important roles.

Stranger Things Season 5

Netflix announced that the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' will arrive on the streaming giant in 2025, as per Variety. The streamer also released a video revealing the titles for the final eight episodes, which will conclude the supernatural story of Hawkins, Indiana.

The episode titles are "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of...," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and "The Rightside Up."

The series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb Mclaughlin and Noah Schnapp in the lead roles.

Severance Season 2

With more than two years of gap between its first and the upcoming season, the hype for this Apple TV+ show is now more than ever. As per Deadline, the second season of Severance will be premiering on January 17, 2025.

The White Lotus 3

The highly acclaimed HBO series will be returning for its third season on February 16, 2025, the deadline reported. It is created by Mike White and stars Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Coolidge in the lead roles. It is set in Thailand.

Suits: LA

Created by Aaron Korsh, who helmed the original mother show Suits starring Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J Adams, Gina Torres, Meghan Markle and Gabriel Macht. The new Suits LA centres on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a New York federal prosecutor who has sought a new chapter in Los Angeles representing some of the most powerful clients the city has to offer. In order to save his firm from crisis, he must step into a role he is not fond of. it will stream from February 23, 2025, as per the Deadline.

