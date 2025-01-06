‘Paatal Lok 2’ trailer showcases Hathi Ram Chaudhary investigating case of migrant worker’s disappearance

Mumbai, Jan 6 The trailer of the upcoming season of the fan favourite streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’ was unveiled in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday.

The trailer showcases the underdog inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary going into uncharted territory as he teams up with his trusted ally, Imran Ansari. While the first season of the show was based in the national capital, the new season is set against the backdrop of Nagaland.

Hathi Ram Chaudhary and Imran join their forces to fight systemic forces and societal evil, in a relentless pursuit of the truth. The new season follows the investigation of the disappearance of a migrant worker, and is tied to a dangerous drug syndicate.

The new season sees Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag reprising their roles.

Talking about the show, Jaideep Ahlawat said: "'Paatal Lok' season 1 was a milestone in my career, and the overwhelming love it received still humbles me. Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn’t just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide".

He added, "With season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram's psyche. This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows. It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge. The teaser and poster have already ignited intrigue, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience this thrilling chapter of his journey".

The second season also sees the entry of new characters essayed by Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films LLP, the series is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and the crime thriller is written, created, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma.

‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 is set to on January 17 on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor