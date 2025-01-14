‘Paatal Lok’ actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away

Mumbai, Jan 14 The father of acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat left for his heavenly abode today on 14th January 2025. According to reports, the ‘Paatal Lok’ actor has left for Delhi for the last rites.

Requesting privacy during this difficult time, Jaideep Ahlawat's team released an official statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers."

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen as inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the second season of the web series "Paatal Lok". Talking about the project, he told IANS, “I think the important factor is that the story has already gone two and a half years ahead. It's not like they have stopped where we left off in the first season, their life has also gone ahead. Some things have changed and some have not. Some things are exactly the same as they were. So, Hathi Ram Chaudhary still sits on the same chair. So, nothing has changed for him in the outside world. Some things, of course, have changed in the house”.

He was further quoted saying, “Some relationships have become better. But his basic nature is still the same. But in the story, a lot of new challenges come up. It feels like the experience he had from the old story is coming in handy here, but it's getting smaller. Something has become bigger than that. I think his basic quality is that he has to know the truth, whether he can do something about it or not. He is determined to know the truth. A lot of things will be revealed in season 2”.

Helmed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, "Paatal Lok 2" is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on 17th January this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor