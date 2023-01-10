Packed with punchy dialogues & action, SRK drops thrilling teaser of 'Pathaan'

Mumbai, Jan 10 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen after 4 years with his upcoming spy-thriller 'Pathaan', multiple trailers of which were unveiled on Tuesday by its makers.

The Hindi trailer, which is under 3 minutes in length, starts off with the introduction of the film's antagonistic force in the form of John Abraham, who leads a terrorist organisation that works on contractual basis as per the film's narrative.

To stop him, the Indian security agencies seek help from SRK's titular character, who returns from his sabbatical for the sake of his motherland. Pathaan is ably supported by fellow soldier Deepika Padukone, who is seen sporting blonde hair in a sequence.

The trailer is laced with punchy dialogues and thrilling action sequences with SRK executing them flawlessly even at the age of 57.

Shah Rukh even shared the teaser with his fans on social media and captioned it: "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023," he captioned.

'Pathaan' belongs to the spy-universe of Yash Raj Films, and also sees the return of Ashutosh Rana's character from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.

The spy-thriller universe of YRF comprises films like 'War', the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger' franchise and 'Pathaan'. The Tamil trailer of 'Pathaan' was unveiled by Thalapathy Vijay and the Telugu version was unveiled by Ram Charan.

The trailer is reminiscent of many well-known sequences from action films like 'Mission Impossible' franchise, the chase sequence in the thick cover of snow from another YRF movie 'Fanaa', aerial action sequences from 'War' and gunfight sequences from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

'Pathaan', which also stars Dimple Kapadia, is arriving in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor