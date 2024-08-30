'Pad Gaye Pange' is a movie that makes you laugh at small life incidents

New Delhi, Aud 30 The story revolves around a retired maths teacher, Shastri Ji (Rajesh Sharma), who happily resides in an old house that is full of memories of his late wife, Sudha. His daughter-in-law, Madhu, wishes to move out of the house with her husband due to Shastri Ji's eccentricities and lack of privacy.

However, Ayush (Samarpan Singh), Shashtri Ji’s ex-student and a bank manager, leads a dull life with his long-term lover, whom he will soon marry. Once Ayush and Shastri Ji meet a local doctor for a health check-up, they receive a cancer diagnosis. From here onwards, everything changes in their life. The viewers are guaranteed a laugh-riot with what happens next.

Actor Samarpan Singh is the centre of attraction in the film. Samarpan Singh's portrayal of Ayush, who subsequently has the power to alter fate, has been well justified. Alongside the versatile actor Rajesh Sharma, he has occupied the majority of the screen, and this combination actually enhances the beauty of the film. Rajesh Sharma has also performed well. 'Panchayat' fame actor Faisal Malik also made the audience laugh.

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s screen presence is less, but quite impactful. He made people laugh with his natural comedy. Actress Varsha Rekhate’s innocent look impresses the audience. She has justified her role of Charu as the love interest for Ayush (Samarpan Singh) in the film. Apart from them, actors like Rajesh Yadav and Faisal Malik, etc. have also impressed the audience with their performances.

The music of Dhawal Tandon is still quite impressive, especially 'Chhori Tere Suit ki', which has Hariaanavi flavour and touch.

Overall, this is one of the finest comedy movies of the year. Director Santosh Kumar has tried his level best to bring you a comedy with a difference.

Movie: Pad Gaye Pange

Starring: Samarpan Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Rrajesh Yadav, Faisal Malik, Varsha Rekhate

Producer: Gautam Sharma and Yogesh Lakhani

Director: Santosh Kumar

Duration: 1 Hr 58 Min

Genre: Comedy

Censor: U/A

Release date: August 30, 2024

Rating: 3.5

