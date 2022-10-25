'Padavettu' unit celebrates film's success with fans in Kollam

Chennai, Oct 25 The makers of director Liju Krishna's recently released Malayalam film, 'Padavettu', featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead, chose to celebrate the film's success along with hundreds of their fans in a theatre in Kollam, Kerala.

The grand celebration, which took place at the Revathi Theatre, Parippalli in Kollam, saw hundreds of fans cheer the film's unit including actors Nivin Pauly, Shammi Thilakan and Ramya Suresh, and director Liju Krishna.

On the occasion, Nivin Pauly thanked his fans who had made the film a grand success.

Interestingly, the film, which is getting a good response both in Kerala and outside it, did a pre-release business of around Rs 20 crore. It is assured of a grand success with its four-day collections at the box office, thereby emerging as yet another mega hit in Nivin Pauly's career.

Sources close to the unit say that the film's collections right from the time of its release have been very heartening with each day's collection being much more than the previous day.

The film revolves around the life of farmers in a village called Maloor in North Malabar. Nivin plays the role of a lazy youth, Koroth Ravi. Ravi's personality undergoes a sea change as he realises that if one has no specific idea, others will exploit it and make him a part of their plans.

Shammi Thilakan, Shine Tom Chacko, Adithi Balan, Ramya Suresh, Indrans, Dasan Kongad, and Sudheesh are some of the others who play pivotal roles in the film.

The film, produced by Saregama in association with Sunny Wayne Productions, has Deepak D Menon as its cinematographer.

