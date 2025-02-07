Padmaavat Re-Release: Audience Recreates Iconic Khali Bali Steps as Ranveer Singh's 'Khilji' Returns In Theatres (Watch Video)

Seven years ago, Bollywood witnessed the emergence of a character so dark and complex that it redefined how antagonists were portrayed on the silver screen. Ranveer Singh stunned audiences with his chilling performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, a historical drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As the film marks its return to the theatres after seven years, we witnessed the phenom of Ranveer Singh as Khilji in theatres as the audience broke into the iconic steps as soon as Khali Bali played on the big screen.

Singh’s portrayal of the ruthless Khilji became a defining moment in Indian cinema and cemented his place among the country’s finest actors. The craze as Khilji on the big screen definitely shows us how Ranveer Singh surely knows how to rule us over with his on-screen presence. Not just this, each time he comes on the big screen, he lights it up like no other.

Ranveer stunned audiences worldwide as he underwent a dramatic transformation both physically and psychologically to embody the ruthless and cunning Alauddin Khilji. His physical and psychological metamorphosis was so intense that he became almost unrecognizable, shedding his familiar charm to embrace the dark, magnetic aura of the character. As Padmaavat continues to be remembered as one of the most visually stunning and critically acclaimed films of its time, Ranveer Singh’s role as Alauddin Khilji remains a moment in Indian cinema. His portrayal of the villain changed the landscape of how antagonists are written and performed in Bollywood, setting a new standard for future roles.