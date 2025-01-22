Padmaavat Re-Release: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Returns to Theatres on This Date

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 epic "Padmaavat" is set to return to theatres, the makers announced on Wednesday. Starring Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is being re-released to mark its seventh anniversary.

"Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January," Viacom 18 Studios posted on Instagram.

Padmaavat is a 13th-century saga centered around Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), renowned for her beauty and wisdom, and her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) of Mewar. The narrative follows Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), whose obsession and ambition lead him to invade Chittor in pursuit of Padmavati, who makes immense sacrifices to uphold her kingdom's honor and values.

The film, based on Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic Padmavat, sparked significant controversy upon its release, with several Rajput groups protesting its depiction of Queen Padmavati.